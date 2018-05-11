In this 2017 file photo, a pitbull named "Lucy" participates a the U.S. Postal Service "National Dog Bite Prevention Week" during an awareness event in at the YMCA in Los Angeles, California.
In this 2017 file photo, a pitbull named "Lucy" participates a the U.S. Postal Service "National Dog Bite Prevention Week" during an awareness event in at the YMCA in Los Angeles, California. Amanda Lee Myers Associated Press
In this 2017 file photo, a pitbull named "Lucy" participates a the U.S. Postal Service "National Dog Bite Prevention Week" during an awareness event in at the YMCA in Los Angeles, California. Amanda Lee Myers Associated Press

California

California is the No. 1 state for dog-bite injuries, State Farm says

By Lucas Clark And Abbie Bennett

lclark@thetribunenews.com

abennett@newsobserver.com

May 11, 2018 05:51 PM

California residents experience more dog bites than any other state in the country, according to State Farm insurance.

There are about 89.7 million dogs living in U.S. homes, and while most dogs will never bite, it's important to remember that any dog can bite, regardless of breed or type, according to State Farm.

In 2017, State Farm paid $132 million in 3,600 dog-related injury claims.

California accounted for 488 of those claims, resulting in $18.7 million in payments in 2017 — nearly 14 percent of all dog-bite injuries in the country that year.

The top 10 states were:

1. California: 488 claims, $18.7 million

2. Illinois: 318 claims, $12.6 million

3. Ohio: 226 claims, $5 million

4. Pennsylvania: 202 claims, $4.8 million

5. Texas: 175 claims, $6 million

6. Michigan: 153 claims, $6 million

7. Minnesota: 145 claims, $3.9 million

8. New York: 137 claims, $6.3 million

9. Indiana: 124 claims, $4.6 millions

10. Georgia: 114 claims, $6.1 millions

Children make up more than 50 percent of all dog bite victims, according to State Farm. The elderly and mail carriers are also high on the list of frequent dog-bite victims.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

  Comments  