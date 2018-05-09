He had a sandwich and a wad of cash. He'd just robbed a bank, Salinas cops say

Something seemed familiar about the man sitting at a table in a Salinas, Calif., restaurant eating a sandwich and counting a wad of bills, police said.
Then an off-duty police officer who’d stopped at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches for some food on his way home from work Tuesday night recognized Marcus Trujillo, 47, as the suspect in a bank robbery two hours earlier, reported the Salinas Police Department on Facebook.
Trujillo had robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 3:50 p.m. Monday by handing a teller a note demanding cash and claiming to have a gun, police said. The man ran away with the cash and couldn’t be found.
A later investigation revealed Trujillo had then gone to Mod Pizza, where he offered an employee $100 to let him use the restroom. The employee gave him permission but declined the money, and Trujillo gave him $50 “for being honest,” police said.
He also paid for two pizzas and a drink with a $100 bill before deciding he’d rather have a sandwich and going to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches nearby, police said.
After his arrest, three Wells Fargo employees identified Trujillo as the man who had earlier robbed the bank, according to police.
Comments