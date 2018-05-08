Man babysat two young girls and molested them. Now he will spend 780 years behind bars

A Fresno Superior Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a 42-year-old man to 780 years in prison after he was found guilty of 36 counts of child molestation.
The defendant, Cornelio Jimenez, could have received up to to 1,870 years, but Judge Arlan Harrell said that while the law allowed the maximum, he could not do that in good conscience.
Harrell said the possible record-setting sentence appeared to be becoming more the issue than the "despicable" acts Jimenez committed against two girls, ages 4 and 7 , that he was supposed to be babysitting.
"That type of information really minimizes the culpability of Mr. Jimenez and what happened to the victims in this case," Harrell said.
Jimenez was found guilty of child molestation, possessing more than 600 images of child pornography and using a child to create pornography. Prosecutors also said Jimenez provided details to others on how to lure and groom children to become possible victims.
In handing down his sentence, Harrell assured the teary-eyed mother of the two victims that Jimenez was never going to harm another child.
Looking directly at Jimenez, Harrell said, "Sir, you will spend the rest of your life in prison and you can't blame anyone but yourself."
Jimenez's public defender Angelica Rivera pleaded with the judge to use his discretion in sentencing Jimenez, saying the defendant was also a victim of sexual abuse as a child and suffered from post traumatic stress disorder. She also accused the Fresno County probation department of trying to make an example of Jimenez by recommending an 1,800-year sentence.
"Is this to try and get some sort of record in Fresno County?" she asked the judge.
The mother of the two victims, who asked not to be identified, spoke during the sentencing, saying Jimenez betrayed her trust and that of her young children.
She said she lives in constant grief over the pain he caused their family.
"I can't forgive myself for what happened," she said.
Fresno County senior deputy district attorney Deborah Miller pushed for the maximum of more than 1,800 years, but she said she felt satisfied that Jimenez will never leave prison.
"This case is one that sticks with you because of the actions of the defendant," she said. "He knew what it was like to be a victim, and yet he did this to someone else."
Comments