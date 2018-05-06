'Painful:' John Chiang on the racism his family faced during his childhood

Gubernatorial candidates Lt. Gov. and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa spoke to the Sacramento Bee about the sex scandals that troubled their time as mayors ahead of the primary next month.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom sat down with the Sacramento Bee Editorial Board to discuss affordable housing, the California economic divide and other key election issues ahead of the June 5 primary.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Chiang sat down with the Sacramento Bee Editorial Board to discuss affordable housing, the California economic divide and other key election issues ahead of the June 5 primary.
A side-by-side comparison of the two Stephon Clark autopsy reports - one by the Sacramento County coroner, the other by performed by Dr. Bennet Omalu for the Clark family - reveals several contradictions.
Local anglers watched Wednesday as one million young Chinook salmon raised in the Feather River Fish Hatchery were released in the Sacramento River. State officials released the fish in response to last year's Oroville Damn crisis.