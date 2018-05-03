Burglar hits LA-area homes while residents attend funerals

This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Brett Patrick Rogers. Authorities are seeking Rogers, 44, whom they suspect of being a burglar who targets homes while residents are attending funerals. Police said Thursday, May 3, 2018 that help from the public led them to name Rogers in a felony arrest warrant on a charge of residential burglary. Police say Rogers may be staying in motels and hotels in Orange County. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)