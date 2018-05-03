Watch this Sacramento police officer skillfully twirl baton in beat with musical troupe

A Sacramento police officer shows some baton skills in front of a musical troupe outside Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento. The impromptu performance came as a surprise to his fellow officers.
Sacramento Police Department David Caraccio
