Comparing the two Stephon Clark autopsy reports

A side-by-side comparison of the two Stephon Clark autopsy reports - one by the Sacramento County coroner, the other by performed by Dr. Bennet Omalu for the Clark family - reveals several contradictions.
Local anglers watched Wednesday as one million young Chinook salmon raised in the Feather River Fish Hatchery were released in the Sacramento River. State officials released the fish in response to last year's Oroville Damn crisis.
Here is a quick look at the timeframe of the East Area Rapist case. Crimes occurred in the Sacramento area and in Southern California. He was also known as the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker.
Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in connection to the East Area Rapist case, officials say. Also known as the Golden State Killer, the serial rapist is responsible for raping at least 45 women and killing 12.