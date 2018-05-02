Bear sneaks up on homeowner doing yardwork in Arnold

Dave Ellison was doing some work around his Arnold home on Saturday, April 28, 2018, when a bear sneaked up on him.
Ellison posted the video from the home security camera to Facebook. The bear emerges as Ellison turns to go into his garage. The bear appears to run and hide behind a tree in Ellison's yard.
Ellison told Fox40 in a social media post that the bear "scared the heck out of (him.)"
“Just a little (shaken) up,” Ellison said in a KCRA news report. “Never had one just stare at me and hang around in broad daylight before.”
Ellison told the Sacramento news station that he just had his hip replaced and was walking carefully when he heard a noise behind him.
He wasn't sure what he was seeing and at first thought it was his dog.
Arnold is a foothill town in Calaveras County, California.
