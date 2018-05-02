Meet Waffles, Modesto's motorcycle-riding dog

Here is a quick look at the timeframe of the East Area Rapist case. Crimes occurred in the Sacramento area and in Southern California. He was also known as the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker.
Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in connection to the East Area Rapist case, officials say. Also known as the Golden State Killer, the serial rapist is responsible for raping at least 45 women and killing 12.
