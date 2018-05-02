Only a baby survives suspected DUI crash that kills his father and pregnant mother

Benjermin Navarro and Jasmyn Linares celebrated their son Madox's first birthday the day before they were killed by a suspected drunken driver.
The baby was the sole survivor of a head-on collision Sunday afternoon near Strathmore in Tulare County. The Exeter couple's unborn 7-month-old son also died in the crash, as did the suspected DUI driver, Arnold Zuniga, 24, of Lindsay.
The orphaned Madox Navarro remained at Valley Children's Hospital on Tuesday. He is expected to survive.
Benjermin Navarro's brother, Marcos Navarro, wants people to know DUI driving rips families apart.
"It's not like it just killed one person," he said of Sunday's accident. "It killed an entire family. My nephew is without his parents."
Madox was being treated for a minor concussion and scratches, said Luciano Linares, the baby's grandfather.
"I'm just devastated," he said. "My only daughter was taken away."
Linares said his 22-year-old daughter was majoring in criminology at San Joaquin Valley College in Visalia with the hope of becoming a criminal psychologist.
Her fiancé, Benjermin Navarro, 21, was studying to become a big rig driver. Navarro's father, Enrique Navarro, said his son was looking for other income in the meantime and was driving to a job interview at an insurance company in Visalia when he was hit by Zuniga.
The accident remains under investigation, but California Highway Patrol said it's suspected Zuniga was under the influence of alcohol.
A GoFundMe account created Monday to help pay for Madox's care and funeral expenses for his parents has raised more than $2,000. A memorial service date had not yet been set as of Tuesday night.
Family members described Madox's parents as a happy and loving couple.
Enrique Navarro described his son as a "good boy."
"If anyone drinks, please don't drive," he said. "You end up hurting innocent people."
