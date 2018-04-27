3 arrested at wild scene ending chase of alleged shoplifters. Police car rammed in pursuit

A woman was arrested Friday morning on multiple felony charges after she and another woman fled a botched shoplifting and rammed a police cruiser and several other cars in central Fresno, police reported. A third woman was booked after a long struggle with officers where the pursuit ended.
At least four cars, including the police cruiser, were damaged.
Lt. Joe Gomez said the incident began shortly before 9 a.m. when officers checking on another incident saw the women fleeing a Family Dollar store at Blackstone and Clinton avenues with food items. Pursued by a clerk, the driver of the getaway car, identified as Deloise Ford, 24, ran a red light while northbound on Blackstone, slammed into another car and spun before continuing north.
The police car tried to get in front of her and Ford rammed it, then drove north in the southbound lanes of Blackstone, said Gomez. She jumped a curb and drove to apartments on Simpson Avenue, south of Manchester Center.
Gomez said Ford jumped out of the car, which continued rolling, and ran upstairs into an apartment. The passenger, identified as Cheyenne Carter, 18, stayed in the silver Hyundai, which collided at low speed with two other vehicles.
Ford was taken into custody in the apartment and her mother, who was in the home at the time, was briefly detained.
Carter was arrested in the getaway car.
Police arrested Ariel White, 26, after she refused orders to move away from the car holding one of the arrested women and struggled with officers. Gomez said officers called for a police wagon after she kicked windows inside another police vehicle.
Ford's charges included felony assault on an officer, evading police, hit and run, theft, driving with a suspended license and a probation violation.
Carter was booked on theft charges.
"The suspects turned it into something way worse than it needed to be." Gomez said.
