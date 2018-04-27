Cops search for East Area Rapist 'trophies' as they comb through suspect's home

They'll be looking for a woman's 1965 Lycoming College class ring as they go through the three-bedroom home on Canyon Oak Drive, combing for Noritake-brand china plates and cups.

They may hunt for a 1977 Foothill High School class ring or women's ID cards or earrings, anything that can tie Joseph James DeAngelo to a series of 51 rapes, 12 murders and a host of other crimes from 1974 through 1986 believed to have been committed by the notorious East Area Rapist.

DeAngelo, who was arrested Tuesday outside his Citrus Heights home, is in court Friday afternoon for arraignment on two murder charges stemming from the 1978 Rancho Cordova slayings of Brian and Katie Maggiore.

While he is there, FBI agents and Sacramento sheriff's investigators will continue searching his house, hoping to find "trophies" or souvenirs that the East Area Rapist is known to have taken from many of his victims over the years.

