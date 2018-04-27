A councilwoman posted Kendrick Lamar lyrics. Now her 'conduct' is being questioned

Lemoore Mayor Ray Madrigal sat stiffly at the dais as he read aloud the lyrics of rapper J. Cole during a recent city council meeting.
"One time for my LA sisters. One time for my LA hoes," Madrigal said, pausing to spell out h-o. "Lame n----- can't tell the difference."
The mayor stopped. "I'm not going to read this," he said. "I don't find that nice at all."
The lyrics were related to the only item listed as "new business" on the April 17 Lemoore City Council meeting agenda: discussion regarding council member conduct.
City councilwoman Holly Andrade Blair had posted the lyrics, along with those by other rappers, to her official Facebook and Twitter accounts. The posts — which sometimes contain expletive lyrics — became part of a nearly two-hour public discussion about what people like councilman Dave Brown called "conduct unbecoming of a council member."
Andrade Blair, the 36-year-old English professor at West Hills College, Lemoore who says rapper Cardi B is her "spirit animal," stood by the lyrics, pointing out Kendrick Lamar's historic Pulitzer Prize win this month. She said the songs often touch on issues like racism and police brutality and represent minority voices — representation she said is lacking in Lemoore, where about 40 percent of the city's 24,000 citizens are Latino.
After the meeting, Andrade Blair criticized Madrigal's criticism of her on the very social media platform he aimed to regulate. "So he's gonna get tripped up on the word ho but that N-word sure flows easily enough for our #OutOfTouchMayor," she posted to Facebook Tuesday.
Andrade Blair, elected in 2015, pointed out that she's the only woman on the council and the youngest member, and that the criticism of her is about more than just her affinity for rap music. During the meeting, where people came to speak for and against her, council members also took issue with her criticism of them and certain city policies online.
"I think we're at that point in our generation, it's like we're living in two other worlds right now. I ran for this reason. I want to break up the good ol' boys network," Andrade Blair told The Bee. "I grew up listening to Tupac and Dre. I find it to be artistic. I don't understand what the big deal is. I don't think that's what their problem really is with me. The thing that is probably the most disturbing is the idea that I shouldn’t in any public way criticize my fellow council members."
Another topic was Andrade Blair's text messages to police chief Darrell Smith about being pulled over for traffic violations. The texts, which alleged some officers "have too much time on their hands," included her asking "WTF?" to Smith.
"I'm not going to say what that means," Brown said during the meeting, as he read the text messages aloud. "I don't want to say that." (The acronym means "What The F---.")
Brown, 57, was the one who asked that the issue be put on the agenda, and said that he has a problem with Andrade Blair using her public Facebook profile, which identifies her as a councilwoman, to express such opinions.
"I don't care about what kind of music somebody listens to... I'm all for freedom of speech. I'm a veteran, retired. But at the end of the day, you represent the people. All I ask is to stop using your official title when you're doing these things," Brown told The Bee. "The words that were stated on Facebook were just nasty. They were derogatory comments."
One lyric of Lamar's shared from Andrade Blair's accounts was, "Get the f--- off my d---, that ain't right." Andrade Blair said that she knew her public reprimand was coming, and shared some lyrics the day before the meeting.
Both Brown and Madrigal pointed to recent controversy over a Fresno State professor's Tweets that criticized former first lady Barbara Bush on the day of her death as an example of why social media should be used with caution. They also point to a defamation lawsuit filed against the city in 2015 involving the former mayor and a former city councilman.
The council reviewed its rules of procedure and discussed formally serving Andrade Blair with a censure. But Madrigal said the public discussion about the issue is enough, and was done to distance the city from the councilwoman's statements.
"I think the vast majority of the public agrees with what we did — that we need to hold ourselves accountable as elected officials and that our conduct can be damaging and can hurt the city," Madrigal told The Bee. "We want to make sure in the future if something were to happen or someone takes issue with one of her statements, that it's on the record that we don't ratify those statements. They don't align with our code of conduct. The ultimate judge on this will be the voting public at some point."
But councilman Eddie Neal said the city council "has bigger fish to fry" and said there's things on Facebook he doesn't like "but I'm not going to cry about it."
"We all come from different areas of life, different cultures... Lemoore has changed, and I'm sorry, but it's here now," Neal said during the meeting. "We've got to move on. We've got things we have to do. We've got to move this city."
Andrade Blair posted lyrics by Lamar again on Wednesday: "Mass destruction and mass corruption/The souls are sufferin' men/Clutchin' on deaf ears again, rapture is comin'/It's all prophecy and if I gotta be sacrificed for the greater good, then that's what it gotta be."
