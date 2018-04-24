This school is holding a Civil War Ball. Students who object can bring fried chicken instead

Some parents say an upcoming Civil War Ball at Ranchos Middle School is culturally insensitive, and are asking Golden Valley Unified School District to reconsider the event.
The dance, slated for this Friday, has been held for the past eight years as a way for eighth-grade students at the Madera County school to celebrate the end of the Civil War unit in their history classes.
Vicki Snowden-Jackson, the parent of a sixth-grade student, said she was appalled to hear of the dance and wants the district to reconsider it before her son starts middle school.
Jackson, an African American woman, said it’s a culturally insensitive way to teach the Civil War.
“They're not holding celebrations when they teach World War II, and the Nazis threw parties then,” Jackson said. “Why do it with one of the darkest times in American history?”
A printout from the school lists the ball as one of the assignments students can choose to do in order to earn a required 50 points towards their grade. Students can also perform a song from the time period for the same amount of points, or recite a poem or make artwork for less credit.
Students can also prepare food from the era to bring to the ball for credit. One of the options is fried chicken.
Jackson said that’s another particularly hurtful aspect of the planned celebrations, and that the district doesn’t understand how it comes across to African American families.
The population of Madera Ranchos is 66 percent white and 1.7 percent black, census data show. Madera County's population as a whole is 34 percent white and 4.2 percent black.
Golden Valley Superintendent Andy Alvarado did not return a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Jackson said she has met with Alvarado regarding the event and the larger issues of cultural insensitivity she has seen in the district.
She said Alvarado told her earlier this month that the district would form a committee with African American parents to discuss the dance specifically.
But the ball is still scheduled for this Friday, and Jackson said she hasn't heard from the district.
She said Alvarado also told her the Civil War freed the slaves when Jackson pointed out that period-appropriate wear for her son might require him to dress like a slave.
Jackson said she doesn't know of another school district in the central San Joaquin Valley that celebrates the conclusion of its Civil War lessons with a ball.
"I've lived in the Ranchos for almost 25 years and had no idea my son would experience the Civil War curriculum in this way," she said. "I don't see how forming a committee is the answer."
