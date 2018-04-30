Fresno doctors don't want to feed the opioid crisis. But is Tylenol enough for pain?

Tylenol is taking away the pain of surgery instead of morphine for an increasing number of patients at Fresno hospitals, as doctors move to reduce prescriptions of opioid painkillers.
For years, narcotics have been the mainstay of pain control after surgery, and in most patients' minds, the higher the dose, the better to minimize discomfort. But the days are waning when surgical patients are drugged on morphine or fentanyl in the hospital and sent home with dozens of narcotic pills. Instead, Fresno doctors increasingly are using nerve blocks, anesthesia shots around surgical sites and intravenous non-narcotic medications, such as Tylenol, to control pain before, during and after surgery.
This phasing out of narcotics may come as a surprise, and if the thought of waking up after an operation without an IV bag of morphine sounds terrifying, you don’t have to cancel a planned elective surgery. Doctors say have no fear, they do not let patients writhe in pain: Opioid medications are available as a backup for pain control and physicians still are writing prescriptions for them.
“I have never once told a patient ‘We’re never going to give you narcotics,’” says Shirlene Daw, a registered nurse at Kaiser Permanente Fresno. However, she tells them, “there are other options we’re going to try.”
Evidence shows alternatives to narcotics can effectively reduce surgical pain, doctors say, and there is another reason the substitutes are appealing. Studies have shown that some patients become addicted to the pain pills, and many others never complete taking the pills and have leftovers that are misused by others, contributing to the opioid-addiction crisis in the country.
Prescriptions staggering in number
Doctors write a staggering number of opioid prescriptions: In 2016, nearly 24 million prescriptions for opiates were written in California. And doctors in Fresno County wrote 752,112 of them. There were 1,925 deaths from opioid overdoses in California in 2016. Fresno County had 68 opioid overdose deaths.
"There is an opioid epidemic, so we’re trying to focus less on the opioids,” Daw says.
Kaiser began reducing the use of opioids for surgery patients in 2014 as a part of an Enhanced Recovery After Surgery program that includes getting patients up soon after surgery. Kaiser has measured how long patients are in the hospital, complications and readmissions after surgery, and “we’ve had very good outcomes," says surgeon Subhendra Banerjee, assistant chief of staff for quality and patient safety.
Patricia Bitter, 71, had a cancerous section of her colon cut out on April 3 at Kaiser. She got one morphine shot immediately after surgery, but no narcotics after that. During her three days in the hospital, Kaiser nurses gave her an IV drip of Tylenol and lidocaine to control her pain. She was up and walking the first afternoon.
Bitter had a prescription for 10 narcotic pain pills when she left the hospital, but she's had no need to take one, she says.
A retired Clovis office manager, Bitter says she preferred the opioid-free recovery to the morphine she received throughout a week’s stay at Kaiser several years ago for an emergency surgery to remove her appendix. “You don’t feel rummy,” she says. “You’re very aware of what’s going on around you and how they’re treating you and you’re more helpful to them (nurses), too.”
Most of Daw's patients at Kaiser have been receptive to the hospital’s efforts to reduce narcotics when they’re told it will help them recover quicker, move faster, control their pain better and reduce nausea, she says. But it can be difficult to convince those who have had a lot of pain prior to surgery to forgo opioids, and people who have been taking narcotics for chronic pain can be resistant to giving them up, she says.
Learning pain management
Education before surgery is key to getting a patient’s buy-in on using non-narcotic drugs to control pain, says Dr. Matthew Simons, a surgeon at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics in Fresno. Patients have the expectation that doctors can prescribe drugs that will make recovery from surgery pain-free, but that’s not possible, he says. "We can’t get rid of all the pain, but we can control it.”
Narcotics are powerful painkillers, but there are downsides. Side effects from opioids — constipation, nausea, vomiting, fuzzy thinking — slow recovery, and increase hospital stays and readmissions, Simons says. Patients on opioids for pain control are bed-bound longer, and that’s not good for recovery, he says. The sooner patients get up and walk, the faster they heal and the less pain they’re in.
Simons, who specializes in hip and knee replacement, says it could be a decade before orthopedic surgeries can become entirely opioid-free, but he’s working with a surgical team at Saint Agnes Medical Center to reduce the use of opioids. He’s found spinal anesthesia provides good pain control for a day after surgery, and local anesthesia injections dull the nerves around surgery areas.
Surgical techniques developed in the past 10 to 15 years also are less bruising to bodies and have made it easier to manage pain, Simons says. The trend now is for patients to be up and walking on their own within a day of an operation. “A majority do just fine on some lower dose (painkiller) and only for a very brief period,” he says. He typically writes a a prescription for only two weeks of pills that patients can fill when they leave the hospital. And four weeks is usually the limit.
Bruce Mackey, one of Simons’ patients, had a left hip replacement on Thursday and by Friday morning he was on his way home to Hanford.
Mackey, 69, had a spinal block — an anesthetic injection near the spinal cord — that knocked out the pain almost completely for 12 hours. He felt some pain the next morning after physical therapy, which included walking down stairs, he says. He had taken just one narcotic pain pill, and that was for the ride home, he says. "They used to dope you up pretty badly," he says of surgeries he had in the past. “I literally would not be able to talk to you the day after surgery, I would be in la-la land.”
Doctors say hospitals have been receptive to reducing opioid medications for surgery patients, but the programs have not been without risk. Patient satisfaction scores can affect hospital reimbursement and a hurting patient isn’t likely to give a high rating. There’s a trade-off, says Dr. Kelvin Higa, a bariatric surgeon at Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Associates in Fresno. “You want good satisfaction scores but you don’t want to turn people into drug addicts.”
Becoming opioid-free
Higa, a world renowned bariatric surgeon, says a narcotic-free program, if done correctly, should not negatively affect patient satisfaction. His surgical office has not gone narcotic-free but is working toward it, and he has had success reducing narcotics for his patients. “Our (satisfaction) scores are just as good as they ever were,” he says.
“The goal is, on elective operations that are controllable, we should be able to find a solution where patients don’t have to be in pain and need narcotics,” he says.
Higa should have data soon from results of a prospective, randomized double-blind study of bariatric patients at Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital who have been given different types of analgesics. He expects the results will support the use of alternatives to narctoics.
Dr. Amir Fathi, a Fresno surgeon who specializes in liver and pancreatic surgery, says narcotics can be avoided even for his patients who have had complicated surgeries requiring large incisions. He predicts opioid-free surgery will soon become the standard at Fresno hospitals. Fathi is a champion of it at Community Regional Medical Center. “I am sold on it and I’m trying to convince almost all our surgeons … to use it for our hospital.”
But change is never easy. For years doctors have given high doses of narcotics to minimize calls from surgery patients, Fathi says.
“Narcotics were the easy way out."
