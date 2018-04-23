Rattlesnake bites hiker in California. It’s rattler season again — be on the lookout

SHARE COPY LINK With the increased rain we’ve had this year, rattlesnake populations are expected to rise, and with it the risks of bites. Fresno Chaffee Zoo Curator of Reptiles Mark Halvorsen talks about precautions to take while hiking. John Walker The Fresno Bee

With the increased rain we’ve had this year, rattlesnake populations are expected to rise, and with it the risks of bites. Fresno Chaffee Zoo Curator of Reptiles Mark Halvorsen talks about precautions to take while hiking. John Walker The Fresno Bee