Cop-killer shouted threats instead of helping his defense. He got a death sentence

Cop-killer Luis Bracamontes was sentenced to the death penalty during a hearing wrought with the emotion of the victims' family members and friends and outbursts from the defendant.

Bracamontes was sentenced for the Oct. 24, 2014, slayings, which occurred during a daylong crime spree that began in the parking lot of an Arden Way Motel 6 and ended in Auburn.

About eight family members and friends of slain Sacramento Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer Detective Michael Davis Jr. gave statements before Bracamontes was sentenced. Bracamontes continued the outbursts and odd behavior he has exhibited during his trial before he was removed from the courtroom.

Sacramento Deputy Scott Brown, partner of slain deputy Danny Oliver, said his heart was broken over the events as Bracamontes grinned broadly.

Motorist Anthony Holmes, shot by Bracamontes five times, said: “He changed my life, and I just wanna say we just need to hang him.”

Bracamontes called Holmes, who is African American, a racial epithet.

As Danny Oliver’s mother, Joyce, spoke of seeing her dead son’s body at the coroner’s office, Bracamontes smiled, swinging back and forth in his swivel chair.

Finally, as former Placer Deputy Chuck Bardo called him a monster and a coward, Bracamontes began yelling and was removed as he shouted obscenities.

“And in the true fashion of a coward, he retreats,” Bardo said as Bracamontes continued to shout from the basement as he was led away.

“Your mama,” victim Holmes shouts from the courtroom to Bracamontes as he was lead out.

Despite facing the death penalty, Bracamontes gave very little help to the public defenders trying to spare his life, instead choosing to shout out profanities and threats against lawyers, the judge and witnesses over the course of his 3 1/2-year court proceedings.

A jury convicted him Feb. 9 in both slayings and on March 27 the same panel returned with a recommendation that he be sentenced to death.

Bracamontes' wife, Janelle Monroy, earlier was convicted of assisting him during the rampage and was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison.