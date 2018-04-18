Fresno State professor who called Barbara Bush an 'amazing racist' talks about Trump

California Highway Patrol cadets take the traditional 5-mile run from West Sacramento to the CA Peace Officers’ Memorial at the Capitol. After 28 weeks of training, the 82 members geared up for graduation with the motivational run, April 18, 2018.
Questions are being raised as to whether a chupacabra has been photographed in the backwoods of North Carolina. The latest image features a creepy, skeletal animal with little hair and a long tail, like a monkey. Its head is hidden by bushes.
A sheriff in Kern County is under fire for his comments during a 2006 meeting in which he implied it was more cost effective for police to kill inmates than injure them. Donny Youngblood’s comments were revealed in a video released on April 9, 2018.
If elected governor, Travis Allen, a Republican running to be California's governor, would make some sweeping changes, including derailing high-speed rail, repealing the gas tax and getting rid of the state's sanctuary status.
Take a look back at the development, construction and opening of Interstate 5, the freeway that transformed downtown Sacramento. Photos are from the Center for Sacramento History - taken by Bee photographers - and the Caltrans archives.
Aileen Rizo celebrates a court win for equal pay after suing the Fresno County Office of Education because her male counterpart, who had less experience and education, was paid more. Rizo is running for a state Assembly seat.