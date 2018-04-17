‘Low-life politicians’ to blame for nation’s immigration impasse, Jerry Brown says

SHARE COPY LINK California Gov. Jerry Brown, speaking to the National Press Club on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, said the immigration debate "has become “an inflammatory football that very low-life politicians like to exploit." Courtesy of C-Span

