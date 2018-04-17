Trump, Jerry Brown ‘pretty close to an agreement’ on national guard, Brown says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Watch CHP snag Napa hiker by hoist rescue after 30-foot fall in Kyburz Pause 'They're taking it away little by little:' Californians rally for gun rights This K-9 dog photo shoot out of Placer County is hilarious Kern County sheriff suggests killing inmates is more cost effective than hurting them California governor candidate stresses need for water in Central Valley Watch this breath-taking aerial view of the roaring middle fork of the Cosumnes River Woman wins court fight for equal pay, is running for state office Neighbor who called 911 before Stephon Clark shooting speaks out Water over Yosemite's Bridal Veil Falls roars full tilt to the valley floor How Interstate 5 altered the landscape of Sacramento Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

California Governor Jerry Brown answered questions about the National Guard being stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border during a session at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on April 17, 2018. C-SPAN

California Governor Jerry Brown answered questions about the National Guard being stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border during a session at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on April 17, 2018. C-SPAN