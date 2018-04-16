Gas prices at $4 per gallon? We could see it with Syria and supply playing roles

SHARE COPY LINK Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, explains why the national average price of gasoline is now its priciest since July 2015. GasBuddy is a smartphone app that uses crowd-sourced information to track gas prices. GasBuddy Aggregated by Jim Donaldson

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, explains why the national average price of gasoline is now its priciest since July 2015. GasBuddy is a smartphone app that uses crowd-sourced information to track gas prices. GasBuddy Aggregated by Jim Donaldson