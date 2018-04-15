The CHP - Valley Division Air Operations team rescued a 52-year-old Napa resident who fell 30-feet during a hike in Kyburz on Friday. CHP - Valley Division Air Operations via Facebook
California

CHP rescues Napa hiker after 30-foot fall from rock formation in Kyburz

By Emily Zentner

ezentner@sacbee.com

April 15, 2018 01:33 PM

California Highway Patrol rescuers hoisted a hiker out of a remote location in Kyburz, Calif., after the hiker fell 30 feet from a rock formation and caught the episode on camera..

The hiker, a 52-year-old Napa resident, was rescued by a CHP helicopter and sustained major injuries in the fall on Friday, according to a CHP Facebook post.

The hiker was initially found and treated by CAL FIRE and El Dorado County Fire Protection District personnel as they prepared him for helicopter extraction. The CHP Valley Division Air Operations team used the opportunity to highlight the importance of this teamwork in their Facebook post about the incident.

"We greatly appreciate the teamwork between multiple agencies to expedite the transport of injured people to the appropriate care centers," the CHP Valley Division Air Operations wrote in a Facebook post.

The hiker was taken to Barton Health in South Lake Tahoe for treatment of major injuries.

