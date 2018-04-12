Three dead in apparent double murder suicide in Amador County

Amador County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an apparent double murder suicide that took place early Thursday in the town of Pine Grove.
The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 3:05 a.m. about a possible suicide at a residence on Hilltop Street, said Undersheriff Jim Wegner.
Deputies arrived and found three dead people, a 24-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, Wegner said. The victims' names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.
A preliminary investigation indicates the incident was a double murder suicide with a firearm, Wegner said.
