More than 1,000 north Lake Tahoe residents asked to evacuate during bi-state drill

More than 1,000 California and Nevada residents of the north Lake Tahoe area are being asked to voluntarily evacuate their homes on May 19 as part of a evacuation drill.
The drill, scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., is a cooperative effort of the North Lake Tahoe and North Tahoe fire protection districts, along with Washoe County Emergency Management, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, IVGID and Placer County, according to a North Tahoe Fire Protection District news release.
On the day of the drill, residents of Incline Village/Crystal Bay and Kings Beach/ Brockway Springs who have registered their landline or cell phones with their respective regional notification systems – Placer Alert in Placer County and Code Red in Washoe County – will receive a reverse emergency alert call informing them of the drill. In addition to alerting residents, the reverse 911 call will serve to test the system, the news release said.
Approximately 1,100 residents will be asked to voluntarily evacuate their homes and go to the Tahoe Biltmore Hotel in Crystal Bay, where they will have an opportunity to participate in a safety fair, featuring a free barbecue, free pet microchipping, information booths and a $500 slot tournament courtesy of the Tahoe Biltmore Lodge & Casino.
Helicopters will perform water drops in the area, and various pieces of fire apparatus will be staged in Crystal Bay during the event.
The drill is an opportunity for the two fire districts to exercise cooperative local and state agreements, and for residents to learn how an evacuation is activated, communicated and operated, the news release said.
A map of areas affected by the drill, as well as links to sign up for Placer Alert and Washoe County Code Red emergency alerts, are available online, at www.nltfpd.net and www.ntfire.net. Residents also can sign up with the emergency alert systems at the safety fair.
All Incline Village, Crystal Bay, Kings Beach, Tahoe City and west shore residents and visitors are invited to attend the drill and safety fair.
A community emergency preparation class will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 3 at the Tahoe Biltmore Lodge & Casino.
