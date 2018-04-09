He grabbed at a 3-year-old at the park. Her father punched him in the face, police say.

A father decked a man who allegedly grabbed his 3-year-old daughter in an Auburn-area park Saturday evening.
Yonel Hernandez-Velasco, 26, of Auburn reportedly had been acting strange about 7 p.m. in Regional Park in North Auburn. A group of boys playing basketball said Hernandez-Velasco twice asked them whether he could buy their basketball. He showed them a pair of handcuffs and told them he could handcuff one of them and drag them into the pond, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
After the boys told him to go away, Hernandez-Velasco wandered up to a young girl, who was in the park with her family. He took the youngster’s hand and began skipping through the grass, the news release said.
The girl’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend were with their dog nearby and yelled at Hernandez-Velasco to stop. The boyfriend confronted Hernandez-Velasco and told him to let go of the girl, which he did, the news release said.
As Hernandez-Velasco began to act aggressively toward the boyfriend, the girl’s father ran up from a nearby apartment. When the father asked Hernandez-Velasco what he was doing, Hernandez-Velasco reportedly pulled the handcuffs from his pocket and wrapped them around his hand like brass knuckles.
Hernandez-Velasco charged the father, who punched him in the face, the news release said. When he came back at the father, the father punched him in the face again, and Hernandez-Velasco fell to the ground, where he remained until sheriff’s deputies and medical personnel arrived..
Hernandez-Velasco was taken to a hospital for medical clearance. A blood sample was drawn to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the news release said.
He was then booked into Placer County jail in Auburn on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted kidnapping. His bail is set at $1.2 million.
Comments