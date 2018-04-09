Neighbor who called 911 before Stephon Clark shooting speaks out
Dave Reiling, the neighbor who called 911 on March 18 to report broken car windows on 29th Street, says he's hesitant to call police after two Sacramento Police Department officers shot Stephon Clark in his grandparent's backyard.
