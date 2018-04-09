'It makes me never want to call 911 again,' neighbor says after Stephon Clark shooting

SHARE COPY LINK Dave Reiling, the neighbor who called 911 on March 18 to report broken car windows on 29th Street, says he's hesitant to call police after two Sacramento Police Department officers shot Stephon Clark in his grandparent's backyard. Nashelly Chavez

Dave Reiling, the neighbor who called 911 on March 18 to report broken car windows on 29th Street, says he's hesitant to call police after two Sacramento Police Department officers shot Stephon Clark in his grandparent's backyard. Nashelly Chavez