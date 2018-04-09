Water over Yosemite's Bridal Veil Falls roars full tilt to the valley floor

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, spoke to a group of Silicon Valley executives in Sunnyvale on April 2, warning of continued risk of Russians and others tampering with elections in the United States.
It's rare, but on chilly mornings in Yosemite Valley, the mist from a waterfalls freezes into beautiful ice formations and are swept downstream on the Merced River. This video was posted to Yosemite's Facebook page @YosemiteNPS.
California State University students rallied at the Capitol on April 4, 2018, calling on Gov. Jerry Brown to increase funding. CSU is considering a tuition hike next month for the second consecutive year.