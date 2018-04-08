A day after the flood, Yosemite Valley reopens and shows off heavenly waterfalls

A massive weekend storm that hit Yosemite Valley closed the popular tourist destination for more than a day, but also resulted in a deluge of spectacular views for visitors to behold, in terms of majestic waterfalls and crystal rushing streams.

The park reopened its gates to visitors noon Sunday, having been closed since 5 p.m. Friday. Officials said water levels are beginning to recede, although some places like Housekeeping Camp are still partially flooded.

Brianne Murillo arrived at the swinging bridge picnic area with her two boys, ages 2 and 4, and her husband, who works at the Ansel Adams Gallery in the park. She said the thunder of Yosemite Falls from all the rain was deafening. "It was pretty loud, like in your chest," she said.

Murillo and her family, like many employees and others who live in the area, was enjoying the quiet of the park before visitors were allowed in at noon Sunday. She and her family live near Yosemite Falls, and were told to take shelter in place during the storm and its aftermath Saturday. "Everything was flooded, trees were across the road," she said. "They were really fast at cleaning them up."

Murillo said local workers were finally allowed to drive Sunday, so her family was exploring the park on their day off. "Yesterday, after the storm cleared, I came outside to get some air and it was neat to see it (Yosemite Falls) without all the people," she said.

At the park's Swinging Bridge area Sunday, debris like trees and blue mattresses stuck to the sides of the bridge. Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said as the water continues to recede, any debris will drift away.

Aramand Williams stood on the bridge photographing Yosemite Falls in the distance, taking in the peacefulness of the park. "I was photographing Ribbon Falls earlier and it was pretty quiet down there," he said.

According to National Weather Service in Hanford, flood levels in the park were high as 13.6 feet Saturday, due to the amount of rain Friday night. There was 2 to 3 inches of rain in 24 hours, which helped cause the flooding. Plus, runoff increased because of snow melting from 5,000 to 8,000 feet elevation in Yosemite and the Sierra. That caused the Merced River to rise to 10.2 feet – a level that's expected to decrease to 6 feet through Thursday.

The area received about an inch of snow Friday, and Yosemite received about 3 inches of rain total for Friday and Saturday. By Sunday around noon, flood levels in the park measured 10.2 feet, and those levels were expected to decrease. It was sunny on Sunday in the park with a high of 65 degrees. Sunshine is expected to continue during the next few days, with a high of 75 degrees on Monday, and a high of 71 degrees Tuesday.

The National Weather Service predicts a 50 percent chance of snow and showers in the park Wednesday night to Thursday morning and Yosemite. National Weather Service officials said it's still too soon to determine whether there will be any additional flooding. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high of high 63 degrees. A high of 68 degrees is expected on Saturday and Sunday in the park.

Fresno received about .31 inches of rain for Friday and Saturday. Skies were mostly clear as of Sunday with highs of 73 degrees. Sunny weather is expected to continue for the next few days with highs of 82 degrees Monday and 85 degrees Tuesday.

By Wednesday night there is a 20 percent slight chance of showers, which is expected to end by Thursday morning with highs in the mid-60s.

The Modesto area received a total of .59 inches of rain Friday and Saturday, while the Merced area received an inch to an inch of a quarter of rain Friday night to Saturday morning, according to National Weather Service.

Reporter Chueyee Yang contributed to this report.



