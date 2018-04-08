Yosemite Valley set to reopen noon Sunday, following floods from massive storm

Yosemite Valley will reopen Sunday at noon after closing Saturday due to stormy weather and the flooding of the Merced River.

The park experienced flooding of meadows and roads, a submerged swinging bridge and a powerful Bridalveil Falls downpour. Abandoned tent cabins were submerged in the floods, too.

"Yosemite Valley will reopen today (Sunday) at noon, following yesterday's flood. Please drive carefully and watch for rocks, water, debris on roads. Be careful on flooded trails and use extreme caution anywhere near flowing water," read a tweet from the Yosemite National Park at 9:33 a.m. Sunday.

The valley closed its entrance on Friday at 5 p.m., giving visitors time to leave before the storm reached the park. About 1,000 park employees were safe to stay but were cautioned to stay indoors.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service reported the Merced River had risen to 13.6 feet at Pohono Bridge, above the 10-foot flood level at which park roads and utilities are affected. By 6 p.m., the river had risen to over 15 feet.

The rainfall comes after a warm subtropical storm from the Pacific, that is said to be unusual for this time of year. The same kind of storm hit Yosemite Valley last January and it too closed due to flooding, said Jamie Richards, a Yosemite National Park spokeswoman.