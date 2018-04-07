See flooding in Yosemite Valley and a swollen Yosemite Falls

Video taken Saturday, April 7, 2018, shows some flooding along Southside Drive in Yosemite Valley, approaching Sentinel Bridge. You also get a look at a swollen Yosemite Falls.
Carmen George The Fresno Bee
Easter egg hunt captured by drone in Calwa

California

Easter egg hunt captured by drone in Calwa

There was lots of fun Saturday for neighborhood kids at the Calwa Recreation Center in Fresno during their Easter egg hunt. More than 2,000 Easter eggs were scattered for the kids thanks to local community groups.