Sacramento authorities rescue man from heavy rainstorm in Arden Arcade

It's rare, but on chilly mornings in Yosemite Valley, the mist from a waterfalls freezes into beautiful ice formations and are swept downstream on the Merced River. This video was posted to Yosemite's Facebook page @YosemiteNPS.
California State University students rallied at the Capitol on April 4, 2018, calling on Gov. Jerry Brown to increase funding. CSU is considering a tuition hike next month for the second consecutive year.
Fly over Table Mountain, which overlooks the city of Oroville, and experience the beauty of water and wildflowers in this video from Spring 2018. Table Mountain gets its name from its flat top surface.
"The Cat That Changed America" features P22, the famed mountain lion who crossed dangerous freeways and now lives in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California. The movie was screened at the 2018 San Luis Obispo Film Festival.
A protester at a vigil Saturday night for Stephon Clark appears to have been hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department vehicle. This video was captured at the scene by legal observer Guy Danilowitz.
There was lots of fun Saturday for neighborhood kids at the Calwa Recreation Center in Fresno during their Easter egg hunt. More than 2,000 Easter eggs were scattered for the kids thanks to local community groups.
Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton speaks before delivering the eulogy for Stephon Clark at his funeral at the Bayside Boss Church in Sacramento, Calif. on March 29, 2018. Clark was shot and killed by police on March 18 sparking outrage.