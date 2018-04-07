Yosemite Valley flooding: Water cascades down granite walls, Merced River still rising

Yosemite Valley roads, campgrounds and tent cabins flooded as torrential rainfall rose the Merced River above the moderate flood stage on Saturday morning.

Yosemite Valley remains closed to all visitors as the Merced River continues to rise.

Portions of Northside and Southside drives, and Sentinel Drive, were flooded. Housekeeping Camp, Cooks Meadow, Swinging Bridge, and some campsites in Lower and North Pines campgrounds were also flooded.

Hundreds of streams are pouring down granite walls in Yosemite Valley. Many of the small waterfalls don't have names and are only seen during heavy storms.

Video taken Saturday, April 7, 2018, shows some flooding along Southside Drive in Yosemite Valley, approaching Sentinel Bridge. You also get a look at a swollen Yosemite Falls. Carmen GeorgeThe Fresno Bee

“There’s just water pouring out of every little crevasse,” said Jamie Richards, a Yosemite National Park spokeswoman . “We are seeing hundreds of ephemeral falls, so seasonal falls, that normally are dry and we are only seeing water flowing through those areas because there’s such a great volume of water coming down from the high country and dropping into Yosemite Valley.”

Swinging Bridge is underwater. Merced River coming close to walking paths at Swinging Bridge Picnic area, with Yosemite Falls behind. @YosemiteNPS @FresnoBee pic.twitter.com/wR8V25Wlet — Carmen George (@CarmenGeorge) April 7, 2018

Road crews were clearing debris from water surging down from Bridalveil Fall and across a portion of Southside Drive near its junction with Wawona Road (Highway 41) on Saturday morning.

Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said as of 2 p.m. Saturday the Merced River had risen to 13.19 feet, above the 10-foot moderate flood level. At 10 feet and higher, she said, park roads and utilities start to become impacted. Power was still working in Yosemite Valley on Saturday morning.

The rising Merced River and water cascading down granite walls in Yosemite Valley is causing flooding, including across roadways, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Carmen George

Around 1,000 park and concessionaire employees who live in Yosemite Valley were allowed to stay. They've been asked to stay in their homes and off roads and away from the river.

Around 50 National Park Service employees are still working in Yosemite Valley during the storm.

The Merced River was expected to rise further into Saturday afternoon. Once the river reaches its peak, the park will reassess road closures.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Mariposa, Greeley Hill and Catheys Valley that will remain in effect until 2:15 p.m. Saturday, and a small streams flood advisory for the mountains in Mariposa, Madera and Tuolumne counties in effect until 11:45 a.m. Saturday.





Bridalveil Fall plummets into fog shrouded Yosemite Valley, closed to public due to Merced River flooding pic.twitter.com/My7NQxiCkc — Fresno Bee Photos (@BeePhotos) April 7, 2018

A warm subtropical storm known as an atmospheric river moved into the region Friday, dumping the majority of rainfall overnight and into Saturday morning.

The Merced River is expected to rise above the flood stage of 10 feet in Yosemite Valley on Saturday and spill onto the Pohono Bridge in Yosemite. At its peak, the river could rise above 15 feet.

The most water I've ever seen at Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley, Saturday, April 7. WOW. @FresnoBee pic.twitter.com/k8li58tsec — Carmen George (@CarmenGeorge) April 7, 2018

That moderate flood level is still well below the crest of more than 23 feet during the 1997 flood.

The National Weather Service expects portions of the following areas in Yosemite Valley to flood:

Cooks meadows (if the river rises to around 9 feet), Lower Pines Campground and Housekeeping Camp (around 9.5 feet), North Pines Campground (around 10 feet), Northside and Southside drives, the main roads in Yosemite Valley (around 12.5 feet).

Park officials said the river would need to reach about 20 feet for significant road or building damage.

Yosemite Valley closed to visitors in January of 2017 when the Merced River peaked at 12.7 feet, swamping some meadows, Housekeeping Camp and Half Dome Village (formerly Curry Village).

All campground and lodging reservations were canceled Friday and Saturday nights in Yosemite Valley.

The Sierra foothills, including portions of Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties, were under a flood watch through Sunday morning.

Yosemite Valley was expected to get between 3 and 4 inches of rain during the two-day storm, and Mariposa around 3 inches.

"Typically we don't get this amount of rainfall this late in the season," said Brian Ochs, a meteorologist in the weather service's Hanford office.

Access to Yosemite Valley is closed along the Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120) at the Foresta Road Junction, along Wawona Road (Highway 41) at Chinquapin, and along Highway 140 at the park boundary in El Portal.

Visitor services and campgrounds remain open in Wawona, Hodgen Meadow, Crane Flat, and El Portal. The Big Trees Lodge, the El Portal Market, and the El Portal gas station were expected to remain open.

Yosemite officials said roadways and park facilities could close at any time for safety concerns. Closures were expected to be reevaluated later Saturday as rainfall wanes.

YARTS (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System) buses has suspended its service to Yosemite Valley on Saturday and Sunday.