Gov. Brown reverses parole board's decision to release Tulare County murderer

Gov. Jerry Brown has reversed a decision by the state parole board to release convicted murderer Gerardo Zavala, one of seven people involved in the 2001 torture and murder of a black teenager in Delano.
The board found that Zavala, 46, was remorseful, had continued his education while in prison and had a stellar disciplinary record while incarcerated. But Brown, while acknowledging Zavala's efforts to improve himself, said his "crimes were horrifying and disturbing."
"I commend Mr. Zavala for taking these positive steps. But they are outweighed by negative factors that demonstrate he remains unsuitable for parole," Brown said in a news release from the Tulare County District Attorney's Office.
On Jan. 24, 2001, Zavala, then 28, and two others lured Eric Jones, 17, to a Delano home to smoke methamphetamine, according to the district attorney's office. They went into a garage where two more people were waiting. There, the group accused Jones of wanting to steal a car owned by one of the men, called him racist names, and threatened him with an AK-47.
Jones was punched, beaten with a pipe, electrocuted with wires from an electrical cord, stabbed with a screwdriver, bound in duct tape and sexually assaulted. After the torture, he was thrown into the trunk of a car and taken to a rural Tulare County field where he was shot 10 times in the head and back and found with words written on his back in blue marker.
Zavala was arrested on Jan. 28, 2001 and confessed that day to being part of the murder.
David Alavezos, Tulare County's assistant district attorney, has described the crime scene as "the worse I have ever seen." He prosecuted five of the men involved. In 2006, Zavala was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison. The others involved included Jorge Vidal, Keith Seriales and Daniel Portugal, who were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Tyrone Ebaniz received a 15-year prison sentence for kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. Brothers Juan and Gerardo Soto are believed to have fled to Mexico.
The district attorney's office objected to Zavala's release at his parole hearing in November.
"While the governor and I don't see eye-to-eye on a number of different issues pertaining to the direction of crime and punishment in our state, I commend him for looking at the facts of this case and the brutality of the crimes committed by the defendant and reversing the parole board's decision," said Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.
