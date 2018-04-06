Man beaten by Sacramento cop after jaywalking stop settles for $550,000, police reforms

Sacramento has tentatively settled a lawsuit with a black man who was beaten by a city police officer last April after allegedly jaywalking, an incident that ignited community outrage and led to national headlines.

Civil rights attorney John Burris confirmed to The Sacramento Bee on Thursday that Nandi Cain Jr. has agreed to settle his claim for a series of police reforms and a $550,000 payment, in a deal that was approved by the Sacramento City Council earlier this month but that has not yet been signed by either party.

“Our city is fully committed to transparency and changing training, protocols and procedures to make sure these unacceptable incidents don’t occur,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Burris said the most significant part of the settlement was a series of police reforms, training and data collection that the department agreed to implement.

Sacramento police released more videos Thursday of an April jaywalking stop that resulted in an officer punching a man who ignored his commands. Handcuffed in a squad car, the beaten man - Nandi Cain, 24 - laments his life.

The changes include a random audit process for body-worn camera footage to ensure officers' actions match their police reports, and to confirm officers are using implicit bias and procedural justice training in the field.

The city is required through the Cain agreement to make results of those audits public and report them to Cain every six months for the first three years of the settlement.

The settlement also requires the city to track and report jaywalking citations and change its use-of-force policy, though details of that were not immediately available.

The use-of-force policy, especially in regards to lethal force, has become a priority topic in the wake of the officer-involved shooting of Stephon Clark on March 18. Clark, a black man, was holding a cellphone that officers allegedly mistook for a gun when he was shot 8 times by two Sacramento police officers in his grandmother's backyard.

Burris said the city was amenable to making change throughout the negotiation process.

"The most important thing is there was no significant push-back on the part of the department ... They were very receptive to what we wanted to get done," said Burris. "I found it refreshing."

The altercation with Cain, 25, happened last April 10 when Cain was walking home from work in Del Paso Heights. Video and audio released by police in the wake of the incident showed Sacramento police officer Anthony Figueroa stopped his patrol vehicle to approach Cain on foot after Cain crossed an intersection at Grand Avenue and Cypress Street. Figueroa said he was stopping Cain for jaywalking.

After a verbal altercation, Figueroa threw Cain to the ground and punched him in the face multiple times before arresting him. The incident was caught on video by a bystander and quickly went viral. Cain also said he was abused in the Sacramento County Main Jail, and settled that part of the suit last fall.

The city settlement also includes a provision that Figueroa will not work as a patrol officer in Del Paso Heights - the area the incident occurred and where Cain lives - until at least 2020, and until he has completed implicit bias training.

Figueroa had returned to patrolling the area after the incident. In Sacramento, union rules allow officers some discretion to choose where they work.

All officers in the department will be required to participate in scenario-based implicit bias and procedural justice training, and all recruits in the academy will now have cultural immersion training.

Sacramento city senior deputy city attorney Chance Trimm said neither city officials nor Cain had formally signed the agreement as of Friday morning, but Burris said he expected it to be signed shortly.