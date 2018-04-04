Why students are protesting tuition hikes at CSU

California State University students rallied at the Capitol on April 4, 2018, calling on Gov. Jerry Brown to increase funding. CSU is considering a tuition hike next month for the second consecutive year.
According to the private autopsy performed by Dr. Bennet Omalu, Stephon Clark was hit by eight bullets – and six times in the back – when police fired on him in the backyard of his grandparents’ home in Sacramento.
One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said they believe the female shooter killed herself after firing shots.
The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More pe
Listen to the pro-Measure B-17 robocall for San Luis Obispo's mail-in special election (ballots for the "nondiscrimination in housing" measure must be postmarked by Aug. 22, 2017). The robocall contains disputed facts. The “Yes on B-17” robocalls
The wildflowers are in bloom in San Luis Obispo County - especially along Highway 58 near the Carrizo Plain National Monument. The especially wet winter has led to an explosion of wildflowers along the Central Coast. The 2017 season is expected to
In a video provided by the Santa Lucia Chapter of the Sierra Club, supporters of the Chumash National Heritage Marine Sanctuary explain what the designation would mean, what they hope to accomplish and why they think it's important for the Central