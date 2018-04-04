Why students are protesting tuition hikes at CSU

California State University students rallied at the Capitol on April 4, 2018, calling on Gov. Jerry Brown to increase funding. CSU is considering a tuition hike next month for the second consecutive year.
Alexei Koseff
SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

Opinion

SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said they believe the female shooter killed herself after firing shots.

AP: State of our union by the numbers

Politics & Government

AP: State of our union by the numbers

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More pe