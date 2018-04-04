Fresno has low numbers in a dark subject: young people murdered in California

The recent school shooting in Parkland, Fla., left 14 youths dead and reignited a debate about gun control.
In California, about that many youths have been murdered every three weeks, on average, over the past 30 years. Most of the deaths involve firearms. Because such killings are common, they receive much less attention than a mass school shooting.
The Sacramento Bee analyzed a California Department of Justice database that lists every homicide between 1987 and 2016, isolating murders and non-negligent manslaughters involving youth. Deaths due to accidents, suicide and manslaughter attributed to negligence were not included.
The analysis showed:
Never miss a local story.
- Roughly 8,600 Californians under age 18 were murdered between 1987 and 2016.
- Among counties, Fresno County had 232 youth murders doing this period, an average of 3.1 a year. Comparable counties include Tuare (3.04), Madera (2.91), Kings (1.26), Monterey (3.4), San Francisco (4.39) and Los Angeles (the highest at 5.54).
- Among cities, Fresno's rate of 4.1 per 100,000 children was lower than San Francisco (4.4), Sacramento (4.9), Salinas (6.1), Los Angeles (6.1) and Oakland (9.1). Compton in Los Angeles County had the state's highest murder rate at 19.4.
- Youth homicides peaked during the gang violence of the early 1990s, then dropped significantly, though more than 100 children still are murdered in California each year.
- The most common motive for youth murders was gang violence.
- Firearms were used in more than two thirds of youth murders.
- Blacks were nine times as likely as whites to be a youth murder victim. Hispanics were nearly three times as likely as whites to be a youth murder victim.
Comments