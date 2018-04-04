Man with crossbow taken into custody outside Saint Agnes hospital

Fresno police rushed to Saint Agnes Medical Center after a report early Wednesday that a former patient was at a bus stop armed with a crossbow.
A dozen officers arrived at the hospital at Herndon and Millbrook avenues, took the man into custody and confiscated the crossbow, according to an officer at the scene.
The incident began shortly after 6:30 a.m. when hospital security called police for assistance.. The man reportedly had been escorted from the hospital and became upset because a cab was taking too long to arrive. He then took the loaded crossbow out of a backpack.
The officer said the incident was being treated as a mental health issue and the man probably would not be charged with a crime.
It appeared that the man brought the crossbow into the hospital in the backpack.
