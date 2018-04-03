A screenshot of YouTube star Logan Paul atop his 'Cool Bus' in Yosemite National Park from a video he posted April 2, 2018.
A screenshot of YouTube star Logan Paul atop his 'Cool Bus' in Yosemite National Park from a video he posted April 2, 2018. Special to The Bee
A screenshot of YouTube star Logan Paul atop his 'Cool Bus' in Yosemite National Park from a video he posted April 2, 2018. Special to The Bee

YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite after pitching tents atop 'Cool Bus'

By Carmen George

cgeorge@fresnobee.com

April 03, 2018 06:33 PM

A rowdy camping trip that involved pitching tents atop the "Cool Bus" led to YouTube star Logan Paul getting kicked out of Yosemite National Park on Tuesday.

At one point, Paul and his friends were reportedly sitting inside the tents as the bus was moving.

Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said Paul was cited for the unsafe operation of a motor vehicle and improper food storage before being asked to leave Tuesday following noise complaints by fellow campers.

Paul posted a YouTube video Monday of his Yosemite trip that's received more than 3 million views.

The video starts with Paul waking up in a tent atop his bus in a Yosemite Valley parking lot.

"So, it was my birthday," Paul tells a ranger, "and we just wanted to come to Yosemite and we got here at 4 a.m. and this was empty. So we just kind of parked here."

"So," the ranger responds, "a couple of issues with that. If everyone who wanted to camp wherever they felt like it did, think of how trashed this place would be."

Paul avoided a ticket in that instance, but later received two others.

Gediman said Paul's behavior "was not conducive to the park environment."

A screenshot from a YouTube video posted by Logan Paul on April 2, 2018 of children gathering outside his 'Cool Bus' in Yosemite National Park over the weekend.
Still, before the YouTube sensation was booted out of the park, he received an enthusiastic singing of "Happy Birthday" from a crowd of young fans who spotted his bus.

Paul made headlines earlier this year after people were outraged that he posted a video reportedly showing the body of someone in Japan who died by suicide.

Paul's YouTube channels have more than 21 million subscribers.

Carmen George: 559-441-6386, @CarmenGeorge

