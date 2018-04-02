Video shows man attempting to steal woman's purse

An unknown male assaulted and attempted to steal a female victims purse, March 28. The victim was waiting for her food at the taco truck located in 300 block of Hwy 59 in Merced.
MERCED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Easter egg hunt captured by drone in Calwa

There was lots of fun Saturday for neighborhood kids at the Calwa Recreation Center in Fresno during their Easter egg hunt. More than 2,000 Easter eggs were scattered for the kids thanks to local community groups.