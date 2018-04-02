Video shows man attempting to steal woman's purse

"The Cat That Changed America" features P22, the famed mountain lion who crossed dangerous freeways and now lives in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California. The movie was screened at the 2018 San Luis Obispo Film Festival.
A protester at a vigil Saturday night for Stephon Clark appears to have been hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department vehicle. This video was captured at the scene by legal observer Guy Danilowitz.
There was lots of fun Saturday for neighborhood kids at the Calwa Recreation Center in Fresno during their Easter egg hunt. More than 2,000 Easter eggs were scattered for the kids thanks to local community groups.
Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton speaks before delivering the eulogy for Stephon Clark at his funeral at the Bayside Boss Church in Sacramento, Calif. on March 29, 2018. Clark was shot and killed by police on March 18 sparking outrage.
Protesters marched toward Time Square on Wednesday, March 29, 2018, to call for justice for Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by police in Sacramento. These videos show protesters marching and chanting his name.
Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, stormed the Sacramento City Council, jumping on the desk and confronting Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, forcing the council to leave the chambers. Stephon Clark was shot by police officers on March 18.
Justin Dellinger, senior environmental scientist with Wildlife Investigations Laboratory at California Department of Fish and Wildlife, was working to drug, tag and collar a mountain lion in Modoc County when he got was the surprise of a lifetime.
Breast cancer survivor Angela Moreno offers free shampoo and styling for other cancer patients, paying it forward and making their life a little easier. Moreno posted her offer on Facebook and is surprised how quickly word has spread about her offer.