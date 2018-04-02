'You have to carry out your commitment,' Feinstein says to Trump on DACA reversal

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Monday bashed President Donald Trump for reversing his commitment to work with Democrats on legislation to protect young undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children.
"You can't change your mind as President of the United States every day," Feinstein, speaking to business leaders during a "fireside chat" with the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, said. "You have to carry out your commitment and he made his commitment."
Trump tweeted "NO MORE DACA DEAL!" on Easter, referencing an effort to protect young people from deportation if they were brought to the country illegally as children.
"DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon," Trump followed up in another Tweet Monday. "No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!"
Feinstein, a Democrat, noted that Trump received $1.5 billion to build a border wall, and noted that $25 billion he sought is out of reach in a single year.
