Deputy likely didn't know his car hit Stephon Clark activist during protest, sheriff says

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said Monday the deputy who struck an activist with his vehicle at a Stephon Clark protest Saturday night likely did not know he hit her before driving off.





At a press conference, Jones showed dash camera video of protesters surrounding two sheriff patrol vehicles. One video shows 61-year-old Elk Grove activist Wanda Cleveland approach the front of the second vehicle.

As the second vehicle begins to drive off, Cleveland is struck and falls to the ground to the right of the hood, based on the Sheriff's video and other footage captured Saturday night. Both patrol cars continued driving.

Jones said he has not talked to the deputy, but based on the video said, "There is a high likelihood that he didn’t even know that he collided with that protester." Jones suggested that the deputy may have been focused on the "threat" of protesters on his left side.

The rear window of the vehicle that struck Cleveland can be heard shattering on the video after Cleveland was struck.

Protesters have alleged that the deputy who hit Cleveland committed a "hit and run" by driving away from the scene.

"It is not possible that the officer did not see her," said Cleveland's attorney, Mark Reichel, in a statement after Jones' press conference. "It appears from all evidence that he hit her intentionally. He drove away from an injured woman intentionally."

Reichel said that Cleveland was trying to get to the sidewalk at the time, and that the protesters were being allowed to march in the street when she was struck.

The two deputy vehicles were not part of the Sheriff's detail working at the protest and came upon the Florin Road scene while on their way to process evidence following an arrest, Jones said.

Jones speculated that "it could have been that he did not feel safe to get out of the vehicle at that point or stop the vehicle, which I think most of us just commonsensically might agree with."

The incident occurred at 8:43 p.m. Saturday on Florin Road near Stockton Boulevard during a protest outside the sheriff's south area substation. The protest event, attended by several hundred people, was called to highlight the sheriff department's role in the March 18 shooting death of 22-year-old Meadowview resident Stephon Clark.





Clark was killed by two Sacramento police officers, responding to reports of someone breaking car windows. Sheriff's deputies in a helicopter overhead guided the officers to Clark.

Based on footage of the Saturday night protest captured by Channel 10, a sheriff's vehicle pulled up, lights flashing, as protesters marched in the street. About three dozen people then surrounded the vehicle and kept chanting.





The sheriff's deputy sounded his siren and said, "Back away from my vehicle." He then slowly pulled forward and left the scene. A second sheriff's vehicle behind him followed and struck Cleveland, sending her to the curb, the Channel 10 video shows.

Cleveland, was released from Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center after midnight, with bruises on her arm and the back of her head.

Speaking at the hospital, Cleveland said that when the first vehicle started to clear out, she started to walk toward the curb because her arthritis was making her knees weak. The second vehicle driver abruptly accelerated and hit her in the knee, sending her into the air.

"He never even stopped. It was a hit and run. If I did that I’d be charged," Cleveland said at the hospital. "It's disregard for human life."

Cleveland has retained an attorney, Claire White, who told The Bee on Monday her client "certainly expects to be made whole."

California Highway Patrol officials on Monday said they are investigating the incident, and are asking for witnesses to help, including people with video or photos of the crash.

The CHP said its officers did not go to the crash scene immediately, although they were in the area, because they feared inflaming the situation.

"Due to the large number of demonstrators at the scene, the potential volatility of the situation, and in the interest of the safety of the demonstrators and responding officers, the CHP was unable to access the scene of the incident Saturday night," the CHP said in a statement.

White said California Highway Patrol officers came to Cleveland's house at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning, five hours after she was hit, to talk to her. Cleveland, who had just gotten back from the hospital, asked them to come back another day, White said.

They have not recontacted her as of Monday afternoon, White said.

A spokesman with the National Lawyers Guild - which monitors law enforcement behavior during protests - said he attempted unsuccessfully to get both the sheriff's and California Highway Patrol officials to come back to the crash site to begin an investigation.

That spokesman, Cres Vellucci, who was at the scene Saturday night, said the National Lawyers Guild will conduct its own investigation of the incident. Vellucci complained that a CHP officer not only refused his request to go to the crash site, the officer threatened to arrest Vellucci if he didn't step away from the patrol vehicle.

"Normally, we don’t get that involved, but in this case, it was so egregious," he said.

He said he fears that law enforcement could try to argue that Cleveland is at fault in the crash.

Legally, drivers are required to stop when they hit a pedestrian, according to the California Highway Patrol.





The state Vehicle Code "the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident resulting in injury to a person, other than himself or herself, or in the death of a person shall immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident." If not, the driver could be found guilty of misdemeanor and in some cases a felony crime.





Jessica McElfresh, a San Diego-based criminal defense attorney who handles hit-and-run cases, said she has never heard of any exemption for law enforcement. In fact, "law enforcement is supposed to check on people who are injured."





"They may argue they felt under threat and had to get out of there for their own safety," she said. "That would be probably the only thing that would justify leaving the scene like that."

John Cary Sims, a professor at McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, said he too is unaware of any legal justification for an officer not stopping and checking on the injured person.

Sims, who has reviewed media accounts of the incident, said it does not appear to be malicious on the officers part.

"Sometimes (under stress) our reactions aren’t necessarily as controlled as we want them to be," he said. The officer "may not perceive that pedestrian. Still, you have an obligation to stop."

But Ed Obayashi, a deputy sheriff in Plumas County and training adviser for law enforcement agencies, said he believes the officer was right to keep going after he hit Cleveland.

"He exercised good judgment in leaving the scene because if he had stopped and gotten out, I guarantee the riot was on," Obayashi said.

The CHP said it is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has photos or videos of the incident, to contact the CHP’s South Sacramento Area office at 916-681-2300. Witnesses may refer to incident report number 9252-2018-01427.

The Bee's Anita Chabria and Ryan Lillis contributed to this report.