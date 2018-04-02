Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a family went to the Modesto Police Department with an unusual problem: A 5-year-old girl wanted to marry the family dog, so, naturally, put a ring on one of its toes.
California

This is what can happen when a little girl wants to marry her beloved dog

By Deke Farrow

April 02, 2018 09:51 AM

If this were a movie, it could have such a great soundtrack: "Love Hurts, "You Always Hurt the One You Love," "Puppy Love," "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)."

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a family went to the Modesto Police Department with an unusual problem: A 5-year-old girl wanted to marry the family dog, so, naturally, put a ring on one of its toes.

That didn't turn out so well. It apparently caused the dog discomfort, and the ring would not come off.

Police called neighboring Station 1 of the Modesto Fire Department, which sent over a truck crew. But firefighters were unable to cut off the ring because the dog was protective of its hurt paw and snapped at them twice.

"Peanut butter was used to distract the dog but was unsuccessful," according to the Fire Department's incident summary. Firefighters recommended the family take the dog to a veterinarian to be sedated for the ring removal.

We hope the band was broken but the bond between girl and her dog remains strong.

