Watch the trailer for 'The Cat that Changed America' — about famed L.A. mountain lion

"The Cat That Changed America" features P22, the famed mountain lion who crossed dangerous freeways and now lives in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California. The movie was screened at the 2018 San Luis Obispo Film Festival.
Easter egg hunt captured by drone in Calwa

There was lots of fun Saturday for neighborhood kids at the Calwa Recreation Center in Fresno during their Easter egg hunt. More than 2,000 Easter eggs were scattered for the kids thanks to local community groups.