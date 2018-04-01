Speedometer ‘pinned’ at 90 mph as SUV carrying family plunged off a cliff, report says

California Highway Patrol officers and deputy sheriffs from Mendocino and Alameda counties gather after a search for three missing children Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the site where the bodies of Jennifer and Sarah Hart and three of their adopted children were recovered two days earlier, after the family's SUV plunged over a cliff at a pullout on the Pacific Coast Highway near Westport, Calif. Three of the children, Devonte Hart, 15, Hannah Hart, 16, and Sierra Hart, 12, have not been found. Alvin Jornada The Santa Rosa Press Democrat