‘Toy Story’ pizza eatery will open soon in Disneyland. Why it might not stay forever

If you've been patiently waiting to taste a slice from the very first Pixar movie, it looks like the wait may soon be over.
No stranger to giving real-life counterparts to its animated worlds, Disneyland in mid-April will open a new eatery modeled off of Pizza Planet, of "Toy Story" fame.
It'll hit the Anaheim theme park April 13, helping set the tone for Pixar Fest, which starts the same day and runs through Sept. 3.
The official Disney Parks Blog confirmed Friday that the restaurant's official name will be "Alien's Pizza Planet — A Better Place," and will take the spot of Redd Rockett's Pizza Port in Tomorrowland. It won't be part of Pixar Pier, the planned rebranding of Paradise Pier that'll be finished sometime this summer. (That's in neighboring California Adventure, anyway.)
In all likelihood, Pizza Planet will be temporary, either returning to its Redd Rockett likeness in September or being rebranded to something else. However, it's not unheard of for temporary attractions to become permanent fixtures at theme parks, especially if they're wildly successful.
Delish.com notes that this isn't the first time a Disney park has opened a Pizza Planet. The most recent, at Disneyland Paris, closed for good in 2016, and Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida replaced its likeness with a Muppets-themed eatery the same year. However, it is a first for Disneyland.
Walt Disney World in Florida, meanwhile, is opening its own Toy Story Land this June.
If it's been a while since you've seen it, Pizza Planet is featured in the original "Toy Story" (1995) as the play place of choice for Buzz and Woody's owner, Andy. It's known for an alien theme (hence, "Planet") and a treacherous claw game. And, of course, pizza.
