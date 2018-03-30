Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency open heart surgery

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after an emergency open heart surgery on Thursday.

Spokesman Daniel Ketchell wrote on Twitter Friday morning that Schwarzenegger had been scheduled to replace a pulmonary valve through a less invasive procedure. When the surgeons were unable to perform that operation, they completed the open heart surgery instead.

Schwarzenegger originally replaced the pulmonary valve in 1997 due to a congenital heart defect, Ketchell said.

"That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement," Ketchell wrote. "During that procedure, an open-heart team was prepared, as they frequently are in these circumstances, in case the catheter procedure was unable to be performed."

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Schwarzenegger, who recently returned to California politics to promote a moderate path for the Republican Party in the state, is recovering from the surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"We want to thank the entire medical team for their tireless efforts," Ketchell wrote.

Later, Ketchell tweeted: "Update: @Schwarzenegger is awake and his first words were actually 'I'm back', so he is in good spirits."