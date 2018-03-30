Stephon Clark shot six times in back - eight times in all - private autopsy says

Stephon Clark was shot six times in the back and eight times total by Sacramento police officers, according to a private autopsy released Friday morning by his family's legal team, a finding that may roil emotions in a city already on edge about the shooting of the unarmed black man.

The autopsy found that there were no bullet entries from the front. Instead, the review concluded that Clark was facing a house with his left side to officers when they opened fire and hit him first in the left side under the arm. The force of that round spun him around with his back to officers, and six rounds penetrated his back moving in a forward trajectory, the Clark family legal team said.

The last shot struck his left thigh area as Clark was falling or had fallen, the autopsy found.

Clark family attorney Benjamin Crump said the autopsy "affirms that Stephon was not a threat to police and was slain in another senseless police killing under increasingly questionable circumstances."

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The review, conducted by prominent pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, the former chief medical examiner in San Joaquin County best known for his research on football-related concussions, was released at a Friday morning press conference held by Crump and other attorneys representing Clark's family.

Autopsy diagram According to the autopsy that Dr. Bennet Omalu performed for the Clark family, Stephon Clark was hit by eight bullets with no front entry wounds. The bullet numbers are for reference only, and do not indicate the sequence of impact. Key points from Omalu’s analysis: Source: Dr. Bennet Omalu Sharon Okada / The Sacramento Bee

Clark, 22, was killed March 18 after Sacramento police received reports of a car burglar in the Meadowview area. Two officers chased Clark into the backyard of his grandparents' home, where they ordered him to show his hands, then fired 20 shots at him because they believed he had a gun, according to body camera video released by police three days after the shooting.





Clark was later found to be carrying only a cellphone.





"The proposition that he was facing the officers is inconsistent with the prevailing forensic evidence," the pathologist said a morning press conference.

“He was facing the house, with his left to the officers," Omalu said. "He wasn’t facing the officers. His left back was facing to the officers.”

Omalu said it took 3 to 10 minutes for Clark to die: "It was not an instant death." Activists and family members have criticized the two officers for waiting to render medical aid.

In a statement, the Sacramento Police Department said it has not yet received the official Sacramento County coroner's report. That review is separate from a joint investigation being conducted by the DA's Office and the state Department of Justice.





"Further comment by the Sacramento Police Department prior to the release of the Coroner’s report along with the official review by the Sacramento County District Attorney and the California Department of Justice would be inappropriate at this time," Sacramento police said. "We acknowledge the importance of this case to all in our community and we are committed to a thorough and comprehensive investigation."

Mayor Darrell Steinberg responded to the autopsy Friday by asking for potential protests to be nonviolent and vowing that the city will make changes in police procedures.

"From the moment we saw the video we knew the details of this horrific shooting were graphic and disturbing," he said in an afternoon statement. "We have an obligation to everyone involved, including the family of Stephon Clark, to wait for the full findings and results from the official autopsy and investigation.

"As the mayor of our city, I assure the community and the public that we will aggressively seek answers to all of the questions the community is rightfully asking. As important, we will aggressively seek appropriate change to the protocols and training that led to this unacceptable outcome.

"From the bottom of my heart, I urge our entire community to work together through nonviolent civil action as we pursue justice and demand reform."

SHARE COPY LINK Lawyer Ben Crump describes how the private autopsy of Stephon Clark performed by Dr. Bennet Omalu, who was hired by Clark's family, differs from the description given by police. Sam Stanton

Since the release of body camera tapes and aerial video from a Sacramento sheriff's helicopter, Black Lives Matter and other activist groups have staged enormous protests against the police and demanded that Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert file criminal charges against the officers.

The protests have shut down rush hour traffic several times, blocked thousands of fans from attending two Sacramento Kings games, disrupted a City Council meeting and closed down Interstate 5.

The latest demonstration came Thursday night, where angry marchers shut down traffic on I and J streets and faced off in a loud confrontation with half a dozen Sacramento bicycle officers.

The protests have remained peaceful, with only two arrests to date. Another is scheduled Saturday, but the results of the autopsy released Friday may spark new, spontaneous protests.

Tanya Faison of Black Lives Matter, who was at the press conference, said she is disgusted by what she learned. "I can’t predict how the community is going to react,” she said, "but I don’t think it is going to be without a reaction. This is very disgusting. Sac PD is a mess.”

The high-profile nature of the case, which has sparked national outrage, prompted state Attorney General Xavier Becerra to announce his office will oversee the investigation, and federal authorities say they also will monitor progress by state and local authorities.

The family's legal team, which is expected to file a federal civil rights lawsuit, ordered the independent autopsy for Clark, who was buried Thursday.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office conducted its official autopsy earlier this month, but those results are not expected to be released until after the Sacramento District Attorney's Office completes its investigation of the shooting.

Coroner Kim Gin declined to discuss her autopsy results, but said that review is not complete.

In a statement to The Bee Friday morning, she wrote, “The report is not completed yet because we are waiting for the toxicology results. It will be sent to the DA at that time. I don't know how long that will be. I cannot comment on our results other than the information I've already released on the cause and manner which is multiple gunshot wounds and the manner being a homicide.”

Coroners refer to any death of a human caused by another person as a "homicide." They do not use the term as a matter of judgment.

The delays in releasing autopsy results by the coroner's office has sparked sharp criticism and a legal challenge from Sacramento defense attorney Stewart Katz, who said the coroner's policy and the DA's pace of investigating shootings are inadequate.

The last officer-involved shooting investigation completed by the DA's office for public review was a Sept. 13, 2017, report on the November 2016 shooting death of Logan Augustine by a sheriff's deputy at a Carmichael convenience market.

Since that shooting, at least six other officer-involved shootings - including the Clark shooting - have occurred in Sacramento County, according to a Bee analysis. Three were in 2017.

The DA's written policy calls for the office to issue findings within 90 days of the "receipt of all necessary reports and materials, unless there is cause for delay."





The shooting has spawned intense criticism of the officers for firing on Clark and for the number of rounds they shot at him, but law enforcement officers have noted that such incidents typically require split-second decisions in adrenaline-fueled situations.

"All I can say is, things happen very rapidly," said former Placer sheriff's Deputy Chuck Bardo, who was in the October 2014 gunfight with convicted cop killer Luis Bracamontes. "I fired 13 rounds from my gun in a matter of seconds."

"Things happen so rapidly out there, you're forced to make a decision that’s permanent in a matter of seconds, and you've got to be right. The scary thing for law enforcement is, we're reacting to somebody else's actions, which means we're already behind the 8 ball."

Jim Bueermann, a former police officer and president of the Police Foundation, a national nonprofit that studies police techniques, said it is hard to know just based on bullet-entry points what happened at a shooting scene.

Bueermann, who reviewed the Clark shooting video, said the first of multiple bullets can cause a body to spin.

"If you time how long it takes for each officer to shoot 10 rounds, it is an amazingly short period," he said. "In a shooting, it is not unusual for the person to be shot and to spin and move around. Could he have spun as a result of the first few rounds?"





Bueerman said he can't offer any analysis of the Clark shooting based on his view of the video. That will require a forensics expert to piece all elements of the shooting moment together, and that is a complicated process.

Bueerman said the video does show that the officers not only believed he had a gun, but they thought they may have been fired upon.

"You can hear them asking each other if they got hit. They are wrong, obviously, but that is what they believed."