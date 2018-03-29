Rev. Al Sharpton speaks before the funeral for Stephon Clark
Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton speaks before delivering the eulogy for Stephon Clark at his funeral at the Bayside Boss Church in Sacramento, Calif. on March 29, 2018. Clark was shot and killed by police on March 18 sparking outrage.
Protesters marched toward Time Square on Wednesday, March 29, 2018, to call for justice for Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by police in Sacramento. These videos show protesters marching and chanting his name.
Justin Dellinger, senior environmental scientist with Wildlife Investigations Laboratory at California Department of Fish and Wildlife, was working to drug, tag and collar a mountain lion in Modoc County when he got was the surprise of a lifetime.
Breast cancer survivor Angela Moreno offers free shampoo and styling for other cancer patients, paying it forward and making their life a little easier. Moreno posted her offer on Facebook and is surprised how quickly word has spread about her offer.
Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, stormed the Sacramento City Council, jumping on the desk and confronting Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, forcing the council to leave the chambers. Stephon Clark was shot by police officers on March 18.
Arguments broke out Tuesday evening as protesters made their way from a Sacramento City Council meeting to Golden 1 Center, blocking fans out of the arena for a Kings game for the second time in less than a week.
Sacramento Kings principal owner Vivek Ranadive and chief operating officer Matina Kolokotronis meet with security as protesters blocked the entrances to Golden 1 Center for the second time in less than a week Tuesday.
Jose Carlos Ramirez won the World Boxing Council super lightweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York just over a week ago. Now he's the grand marshal of the parade in his honor and in his hometown of Avenal last Sunday (March 25) afternoon.
The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.