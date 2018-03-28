3 children missing after SUV plunges off Highway 1, killing 5

Authorities are still searching for three more children who may have been in an SUV that plunged off a cliff along Highway 1 in Mendocino County on Monday, killing five people.

According to the Mendocino Beacon, the SUV was heading south on Highway 1 when it drove into a turnout on the west side of the highway and continued over the edge of a cliff.

The SUV plunged 100 feet and landed on its roof on a large rock, the Associated Press reported. Authorities recovered the bodies of two women, two boys and a girl from the wreckage.

Officials identified the two adults as Jennifer Jean Hart and Sarah Margaret Hart, both 39 years old, the Oregonian reported. The three children were identified Wednesday as Markis Hart, 19, Jeremiah Hart, 14, and Abigail Hart, 14, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

Jennifer and Sarah Hart were married and had six adopted children, the CHP said. Authorities began searching for the three missing children after realizing they were unaccounted for.

The CHP confirmed that one of the couple's missing children is 15-year-old Devonte Hart, who gained national and international attention when he was photographed hugging a police officer during a demonstration in Portland in 2014 over the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

A police officer hugs Devonte Hart during a Ferguson rally in Portland, Oregon, in November 2014. Twitter

The Huffington Post's blog profiled Devonte in November 2014 when his mother, identified as Jen Hart, shared a story on Facebook of Devonte interacting with an elderly man at the grocery store.

The other two missing children are identified as Sierra Hart, 12, and Hannah Hart, 16.

This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows a helicopter hovering over steep coastal cliffs Tuesday, March 27, 2018, near Mendocino, Calif., where a vehicle, visible at lower right, plunged about 100 feet off a cliff along Highway 1, killing five passengers. Authorities are now searching for the couple's other three children. California Highway Patrol via AP

"At this time it is unknown if the missing children accompanied their parents on the trip to Mendocino County or if they might be staying with friends," the CHP said.

The agency added that authorities are combing the coastline and searching for the children using aircraft and boats, but aren't able to use rescue and recovery divers due to current ocean conditions. Divers are on standby if conditions improve.

Authorities went to the family's home in Woodland, Washington, to see if the children were there but did not find them, according to the CHP.

Officials said it appears the family may have left for a temporary trip.

"There were many family belongings still in the home as well as a pet and some chickens," the CHP said.

The women and their children were initially identified as being from West Linn, Oregon, but had recently moved to Woodland, Washington, the CHP said.

Their neighbors in Woodland told KOIN that they suspected the children were being abused.

The women and their children left their home on Friday, shortly after no one answered the door to a visit from Cowlitz County Child Protective Services, according to the Oregonian.